Services
Westwood First Presbyterian
3011 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Westwood First Presbyterian Church
3011 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Westwood First Presbyterian Church
3011 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Willard "Bill" Hoffman Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Willard "Bill" Hoffman Jr. Obituary
Willard "Bill" Hoffman Jr.

Cincinnati - Willard A. "Bill" Hoffman Jr., passed on Monday March 4th, he was 85. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday March 9th from 11 am until time of funeral service at 1 pm, all at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church 3011 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. If desired, memorial donations may be given to The Willis Beckett Fund c/o Westwood First Presbyterian Church. For more information visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
