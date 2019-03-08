|
|
Willard "Bill" Hoffman Jr.
Cincinnati - Willard A. "Bill" Hoffman Jr., passed on Monday March 4th, he was 85. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday March 9th from 11 am until time of funeral service at 1 pm, all at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church 3011 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. If desired, memorial donations may be given to The Willis Beckett Fund c/o Westwood First Presbyterian Church. For more information visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019