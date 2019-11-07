|
Willard L. Maier
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Nancy Maier of 66 years. Loving father of Willard "Bill" Maier, Brian Maier, Bruce (Cheryl) Maier and the late Dan Maier. Cherished grandfather of Willard III, Emrys (Michiyo), Brian Jr., Blake and Brittany (Andrew) Kidd; great-grandfather of Luke, Khloe, Mila and Ingram. Since the age of 16, he has played the saxophone and clarinet. His true love was music and he played until a couple weeks ago. He served in the Marine Corp during WWII and was a proud Veteran. Willard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 1pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of SW Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019