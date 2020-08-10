Willard Pitchford Jr
Cincinnati - Pitchford Jr., Willard, devoted husband of Mary Ann (nee Tedesco) Pitchford, loving father of Bryan, David (Lisa), Chris (Chrissy), Gina Pitchford, cherished grandfather of Jacqueline (Cameron), Austin, Macy, Taylor, Karis, Logan, Ava, Maria, Alec, Jake, and great grandfather of Sophie, Ella, and Maeve. Dear brother of Anne (Don) Garland Young, Jim (Dora) Pitchford, and Ginny Villanueva. Dear cousin of Mike and Connie Lott, also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Willard graduated Elder High School Class of 1960, Xavier University and retired from Pillsbury / General Mills as an account executive. Passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. (masks are required). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.meyergeiser.com
. Check website for updates and restrictions.