1/1
Willard Pitchford Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard Pitchford Jr

Cincinnati - Pitchford Jr., Willard, devoted husband of Mary Ann (nee Tedesco) Pitchford, loving father of Bryan, David (Lisa), Chris (Chrissy), Gina Pitchford, cherished grandfather of Jacqueline (Cameron), Austin, Macy, Taylor, Karis, Logan, Ava, Maria, Alec, Jake, and great grandfather of Sophie, Ella, and Maeve. Dear brother of Anne (Don) Garland Young, Jim (Dora) Pitchford, and Ginny Villanueva. Dear cousin of Mike and Connie Lott, also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Willard graduated Elder High School Class of 1960, Xavier University and retired from Pillsbury / General Mills as an account executive. Passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. (masks are required). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.meyergeiser.com. Check website for updates and restrictions.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved