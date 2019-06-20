Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Willena Woody


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Willena Woody Obituary
Willena Woody

Mason, OH - Woody, Willena. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Woody. Born in Owenton, KY to Mike and Carrie Howell on August 12, 1928. Loving mother of Larry (Zandra) Woody, and Robert Sr. (Button) Woody. Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Butch) Weaver, Rob Jr. (Angie) Woody, Dan (Chad Dresnick) Woody, Pat (Kendra) Foley, Jeff Woody and Chris Foley. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Passed away June 18, 2019, age 90, in Waynesville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10 AM until time of service at 12 Noon. Willena retired from Lazarus after 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mason where she was involved in teaching Sunday school, the Women's Group and the Senior Group. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to or the Alzheimer Assoc. of Greater Dayton. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 20, 2019
