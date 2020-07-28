William (Bill) A. DeJonckheere
Montgomery - William (Bill) A. DeJonckheere, 85, of Montgomery/Pleasant Ridge, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020. His family, friends and community were his life, whom he continues to serve by generously donating his body to UC College of Medicine. He will be dearly missed by his wife Margery and his children Mike (Beth), Daniel (Karen), Ed, Diane (Todd) Hampshire, Ron (Heidi) and Chuck (Jackie); grandchildren Joseph, Melissa, Jacob, Kathryn, Lauren, Joshua, Nicole, Jared, Jason, Evan, Megan, Laura, Emma, Jack, Jenna and Cameron; and great grandchildren Vivian, Eleanor, Bailey and Rylee. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcel and Evelyn (Bullock); his siblings Robert, Joseph, John and Susanne (Patrick); and his oldest son, Kenneth; he is survived by siblings Ann (Sr. Marcel), Donald and Jane. Bill was a loving and devoted husband to Margery; they were a real team for over 60 years, praying together every night before bed, thanking God for their many blessings, family and friends.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, the oldest son of eight children, Bill checked a lot of boxes and had a great life. He was a student athlete, seminarian and member of the US Army when he met the love of his life, Marge. He completed his Master of Social Work at Wayne State University. Bill worked for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, was retirement director for the Sisters of Charity and ultimately became an entrepreneur as a real estate broker, opening 7-Hills Real Estate in 1978. After retirement, he continued to volunteer his time: delivering bread to the FreeStore, hosting trivia nights for seniors and picking up trash along the highway in Montgomery. He and Marge were always in service to the Pleasant Ridge/Nativity community from the very first Ridge Day, youth sports, Nativity men's volleyball, to the Community Council and Business District. His dedication to community involvement serves as an example his family carries on today.
Bill was never ashamed to be silly and play practical jokes, including pulling April fools pranks and hiding Easter baskets, with the GUARD (groundhog in his garden) being the longest running. As a grandfather, he told the best bedtime stories with many creative characters. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: Pleasant Ridge Chili, Burger King, Husman chips, a cold beer, cribbage and the slots. As a father of seven, he handled the breakfast routine and sent his children out with a packed lunch, teaching his children the value of hard work, saving for the future and the need to find a good partner in life. He once remarked, "I will marry the woman who baked these cookies!" …and he did.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hope Emergency Program, PO Box 214 Fayetteville, OH 45118. hopeemergency.org