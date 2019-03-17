Services
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Thomas Moore Church
800 Ohio Pike
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas Moore Church
800 Ohio Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Rahill

Obituary Condolences

William A. Rahill Obituary
William A. Rahill

Cincinnati - William A. "Bill" Rahill, 88, of Cincinnati, OH died on Thurs., March 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gladys (Gregory); two sons William A. "Tony", Jr., and Gregory Andrew Rahill; Step-brother Norbert Rombach, and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his daughter Angela Susan, son Matthew Jerome, mother Angela (Cianciolo), Grandfather Anthony F. Cianciolo, Step-father Anthony J. Rombach, Step-sister Roslyn Ryan, and father William Rahill. Bill served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a retired Cincinnati Firefighter and also retired from Christ Hospital. Visitation will be Wed., March 20 from 5-8pm at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave 45230 and again on Thurs., March 21 at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11am at St Thomas Moore Church 800 Ohio Pike 45245. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name are suggested to The Cincinnati Fire Museum 315 W. Court St Cincinnati, OH 45202. More info at hayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now