William A. Schulte
William A. Schulte

Cincinnati - William A. Schulte, beloved husband for 71 years of Betty Jane (nee Anderson) Schulte of Cincinnati. Devoted father of Billie Kathleen Dellbrugge of Shelbyville, Indiana and the late John S. (Judy Laine of Cincinnati) Schulte and William C. (the late Nancy) Schulte. Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Kathy Ann, Susan Rose, Karen and Bill and great-grandchildren Karly, Alex, Alyssa, Steven, Billy and Lorelei. Bill retired in 2015 after 65 years with the Cincinnati Enquirer and he was a dedicated Scoutmaster for 26 years serving St. William, St. Teresa and Our Lady of Lourdes Parishes. Bill passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at age 89. Service times will be at a later time. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
