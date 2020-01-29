|
William Allen Pendl
Bill Pendl passed away on January 22, 2020 at age 87, with his children and wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Gammons Pendl and the late Jane Dorner Pendl; father of David (Debbie) Pendl, Jeff ( Holly) Pendl, and Holly (Adam ) Bortz; grandfather of seven wonderful grandchildren; great grandfather of one beautiful great grandson; predeceased by his brother Robert D. Pendl. Born in South Bend, IN, he won the Indiana State Junior Doubles Table Tennis Championship in 1948, which lead to a life- long love of tennis when the tennis coach put a racquet in his hand. He was a varsity tennis player at South Bend Central High School and went on to DePauw University on a full academic scholarship. He was captain of the tennis team for 3 years and named senior athlete of the year in all sports. At DePauw, he met Jane Dorner, and they married shortly after their 1954 graduation. He continued his tennis accomplishments during 1955-56 while stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton OH. Bill and Janie stayed in Dayton to start their family, and Bill began his very successful 38-year career with IBM. The family moved to Terrace Park in 1967. "Tennis was a way of life" for the Pendls, and for the duration of their marriage Bill and Janie (a top-notch tennis player) played singles and doubles at venues all over the country. Sadly, Janie was diagnosed with ALS and passed away in 1991. Bill retired from IBM in 1992 and started to play as an internationally ranked player in singles and doubles. He continually maintained and expanded his relationship with DePauw tennis, from recruiting to becoming a volunteer assistant coach. In 2010, he was inducted into the DePauw University Athletic Hall of Fame and the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Assoc. Hall of Fame. As in tennis, one should always pick the best doubles partner in life, and Bill chose two great partners in Janie and Debby. Bill and Debby were married in 2002. Bill's devotion to and passion for tennis, combined with his innate optimism, allowed him to provide levity, confidence and motivation to those he mentored and coached during times of intensity, pressure and doubt. He taught many lessons, both on and off the court, that provided a sound foundation for young people as they entered their adult lives. He was loved and will be missed immensely by his families (the Pendls and the DPU Tigers) as well as all of those whose lives he touched. His life will be celebrated on February 3rd at 4:PM, St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Terrace Park, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to "The Team Riggle Foundation for Parkinson's Disease", 860 Robin Wood Place, Greencastle IN 46135; or to a .
