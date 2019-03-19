Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
William B. "Bil" Matson

Obituary Condolences

William B. "Bil" Matson Obituary
William B. "Bil" Matson

Anderson Twp. - Matson, William B. "Bil", husband of the late Edith Musik Matson, devoted father of Tonia Mitchell (Steve) and Sharon Matson (Pat Carter), loving grandfather of Megan Opp (Cory) and Sean Mitchell (Tiffany), great-grandfather of Olive and Mitchell Opp, brother of the late Marilyn Ann Bonweg and Jack Edward Matson. Bil passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019, age 86, residence Anderson Twp. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 7 PM, Family will greet friends, 5:30 until time of the service all at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Family requests memorials to the Diabetes Assn or the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
