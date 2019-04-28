Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brownlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Brownlee

Obituary Condolences

William Brownlee Obituary
William Brownlee

Harrison - Loving husband of Diane S. Brownlee; father of Lisa Carter & Jason (Kathleen Steele) Brownlee; grandfather of Hailee, Hillary (Kyle Kuhlman) Carter; William & Maxwell Brownlee; brother of Jane Young & John (Sharon) Brownlee. He is preceded in death by his parents Irven & Mildred Brownlee. Gathering of Friends will be on Fri., May 3, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St., Harrison, OH 45030. Memorials may be made to the , C.E.T or the National Park Foundation through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now