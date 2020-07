William C. Biehl, Jr.Mason - passed away July 8, 2020 at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (nee DeMartino); devoted father of Barbara (Brendan) Mitchell, Loren Biehl, and William (Julie) Biehl, III; loving grandfather of Rose Marie Biehl, William Biehl IV, Madeline Mitchell. Visitation Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 1:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Masks are REQUIRED. Memorial donations may be directed to Mason Christian Village Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information