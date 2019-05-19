|
William C. "Bill" Burchett
Blue Ash - Beloved husband of the late Patricia Anne Burchett for 48 years. Devoted father of Suzanne (Steve) Prescott and the late Becky Burchett. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Breuer, Michael Breuer, Alycia Thompson, Britt Prescott and Grace Prescott. Great-grandfather of Justice Breuer and Makalyn Breuer. Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Burchett, Arnold Burchett, Orby Burchett, Virginia Massengill and Larry Massengill. Bill was an avid fisherman, golfer, card player and reader. He was a member of Norwood Kiwanis for many years. Departed on May 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 5-7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 24th at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorials are requested to Hartzell United Methodist Church, 8999 Applewood Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45236. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019