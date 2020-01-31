|
|
Heileman, William C. beloved husband of the late Barbara (Nee: Schmidt) Heileman. Loving father of David (Kelly), Ted, Rusty (Linda) and James Heileman. Devoted grandfather of Andrea (Bobby), Megan (Ryan), Todd and Joe. Cherished great-grandfather of Evan, Mason and Lincoln. Dear sister of Lois (Late Bill) Walsh, Janet Menkhaus, Neal Heileman and the late Linda Heileman. Retired Cheviot Fire Dept 1958-1988. Passed away on Jan. 23rd at the age of 84 years in Castalian Springs, TN. If so desired memorials may be made to the Parkinson Assoc., 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, 45219. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020