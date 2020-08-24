1/1
William C. Mueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Mueller

Affectionately known as " Big Guy", beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. Mueller (nee Miller), loving father of Laura (Chris) Vest, David Mueller, Brian Mueller and Todd (Shelly) Mueller, grandfather of Andy, Branden, Alex and Connor, brother of the late Marcia Shaw, also survived by other family and friends. Bill loved being a soccer coach on the West side for many years. Passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Family will greet friends Saturday 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to Metzcor (Adult Day Program), 5118 Crookshank Rd. (45238). www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved