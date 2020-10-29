1/1
William Cohen M.D.
William Cohen, M.D.

COHEN, William M.D., age 91, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, preceded in death by Max and Celia Cohen, beloved husband of Harlene "Butzy" Cohen, devoted father of Ellen (Michael) Scott of Santa Fe, NM and Sally (Peter) Spruyt of Los Angeles, CA, dear brother of the late Blanche Frederick and Jack Cohen, loving grandfather of Rachel, Sophie and Julie Miller and Harper Spruyt. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Congregation Etz Chaim or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
