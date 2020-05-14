William D. Smith
Symmes Twp. - William D. Smith, 88 of Symmes Twp., passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Smith. Devoted father of Sharon (Daniel) Hunter-Smith, Timothy (Lisa Shelkrot) Smith and Jeff (Kristen) Smith. Grandfather of Sarah (.Andrew) Gillis-Smith, May Hunter-Smith, Oscar Smith, Ruby Smith, Brian Smith and Carolyn Smith. Great- grandfather of Anna and Ellaura Gillis-Smith. Brother of Amy Edwards. Mr. Smith was born December 23, 1931 in New York to the late Walter and Florence Rich Smith. U.S. Army Veteran, retired self-employed business man, member of the Mason United Methodist Church, and friend to many. Guest book and live streamed service link is available to view on Saturday May 16, 2020 10:00 am. at www.strawserfuneralhome.com All register book submissions will be given to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Mason United Methodist Church 6315 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 14 to May 15, 2020.