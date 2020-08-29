1/1
William Dennis "Denny" Wagner
William Dennis "Denny" Wagner

Norwood - Denny Wagner, born to the late Fred and Pauline Wagner, passed away at the age of 76 on August 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen Wagner; his children; Michele Pratt, David (Ruthie) Wagner, Donna (Steve) Pigg, Joseph (Maureen) Wagner, Theresa (Rick) Clem, Vicky England, Gregory (Cheryl) Broyles, Colleen (Richard) Sandlin, Kimberly (Matt) White, Michael (Theresa) Broyles and Douglas Broyles; 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and siblings, Mary Beth Evans and Gregory Wagner. He was preceded in death by his 5 siblings; Carl, Roger, Paul, Fred and Roselyn.

Online condolences can be made at Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home (www.naegelefuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
