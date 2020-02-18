Resources
William "Bill" Dold, 94, passed on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Bill proudly served in the 1st Marine Division in the Pacific Theatre during WWII & post war reconstruction. He attended Yale University for Officer Training commissioned by US Congress. He worked for the IUOE, Local 18 in Cincinnati as a heavy equipment operator and business agent. Bill also earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati. Preceded in death by daughter Tina Lou. Bill was a devoted husband to his wife, Gail for 37 years; loving father to three sons, Tim (Patti), Chase (Tran) & Hollis (Claire); grandfather of Joe (April), Jenny (Danny); step-grandchildren, Andrew & Amanda; great grandfather to Amelia, Harper, Cate Dold & Hanna. Bill requested his be donated to the Anatomical Research Department at the University of Florida. Donations can be made to the University of Cincinnati Hoxworth Blood Center where Bill was a donor.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
