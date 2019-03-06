|
William Driehaus
Cincinnati - Driehaus, William "Bill", devoted husband of 67 years to Janet (nee Bowen) Driehaus, loving father of Mary Bauer, Carol (Mark) Kohring, Richard (Debbie) Driehaus, William (Regina) Driehaus, Rose (David) Huie, David (Sandra) Driehaus, Amy (Valentino) Abafo, cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Nicky Jansen, Pat Emmett, the late Julia Lipps, Leo, Robert and H. Donald Driehaus. Bill was a member of Elder High School Class of 1948, Xavier University 1960, and started girls' softball at Our Lady of Victory Parish. Died March 3, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 11AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. Remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Victory or Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Seton High School 3901 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019