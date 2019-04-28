|
|
William "Bill" Dunlap
Madeira - William E. "Bill", beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Bartels), father of Donna (Chris) Miller, Billy, Karen, James and Jerry Dunlap and Sharon (Scott) Rountree, grandfather of Katherine Claire and Gavin Scott. Passed away on Friday, April 26th at the age of 90. Friends may attend the funeral service on Tuesday, April 30th at 11AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd. (45243). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019