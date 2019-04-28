Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Dunlap

Obituary Condolences

William "Bill" Dunlap Obituary
William "Bill" Dunlap

Madeira - William E. "Bill", beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Bartels), father of Donna (Chris) Miller, Billy, Karen, James and Jerry Dunlap and Sharon (Scott) Rountree, grandfather of Katherine Claire and Gavin Scott. Passed away on Friday, April 26th at the age of 90. Friends may attend the funeral service on Tuesday, April 30th at 11AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd. (45243). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now