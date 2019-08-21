|
William "Billy" Dyer
Cincinnati - William R. (Billy) Dyer, son of Bill and Sherrie, Grandson of Ray and Mary Jo., Grandson of deceased Lenore and Paul Winans. Father of Christian, brother of Brian, Brad and Ben, dear friend of Catherine Duckworth and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Passed away Thursday, August 15th at the age of 39. Visitation on Sat, Aug. 24 at St. Michael Church, Sharonville from 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019