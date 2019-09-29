|
William E. Conner
Reading - William E. Conner Sr., beloved husband of 44 years to the late Welthia Eldoria (née Coday). Loving father of William (Geri) Jr., Jerry, Bobby (Cathy), Richard (Diana), Don (Margie), Karen (Wee) Quan, Kevin (Missie), and Gean (Brian) Ross. Cherished grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Lily Mae (Curt) Hicks and the late David (survived by Bonnie) Conner. Preceded in death by daughter Jacqueline Kay Steele. Visitation 6-9PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service 10AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial at Landmark Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019