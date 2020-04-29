Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
William E. Gaub Jr.

William E. Gaub Jr.

Cincinnati - William Elmer Gaub Jr., 69, passed away at home on April 28, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1951 in Cincinnati, OH, son to the late William and Edith Gaub. Survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Janet Gaub; his children, Bill (Terri) Gaub and Paula Gaub; his grandchildren, Chloe and Emma; his sister, Carolyn Horne; and his nephew, Nick Roshinsky. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Gaub. Private services have been held at Spring Grove Funeral Home with interment at Bridgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's honor to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
