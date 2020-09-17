1/1
William E. "Bill" Haines
William "Bill" E. Haines

William "Bill" E. Haines beloved husband of Judith M. Haines (nee Schafer), devoted father of William E. (Tanya) Haines II, Robert D. (Shannon) Haines, and Alison A. (Dave) Howe, dear brother of Barbara Johnston and Joyce (Wayne) Swearingen, loving grandfather of Erika, Nathan, Sam, Myla, and Kyler, great-grandfather of Ava, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Sept. 12, 2020 at age 82. Residence Mt. Carmel. No Service, No Visitation due to the Covid 19. A Private Family Prayer Service was held. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati. Bill served in the U S Air Force during the Vietnam War.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
