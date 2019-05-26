Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
For more information about
William Koch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Barbara Church
4042 Turkey Ft Road
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
4042 Turkey Ft Road
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Koch


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William Edward Koch Obituary
William Edward Koch

Erlanger - Age 88 of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019 at The Seasons at Alexandria. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkey Ft Road Erlanger, KY 41018 from 4pm to 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 10am at the church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now