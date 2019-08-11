Resources
William F. Jenike Sr.

William F. Jenike Sr. Obituary
William F. Jenike Sr.

Cincinnati - Jenike Sr., William F., loving husband of Jewel nee Penn Jenike for 70 years. Devoted father of Janice (David) Jacobs, Judith (Harry) Hadden, Martha Joanne "Jody" Jenike and, William "Bill" (Lisa) F. Jenike III. Adored grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 17. Beloved brother of Dr. Joseph Jenike of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by his family and wife. Memorial Donations can be made to VITAS Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Funeral arrangements handled privately by the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
