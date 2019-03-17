|
William F. Ridge
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Frances Ridge (nee Combs). Devoted father of Roger (Catherine) Combs. Loving grandfather of Nathan and Matthew Combs. Dear brother of Otto Ridge, Larry Ridge, Harry Ridge and his late sisters, Lenore Ridge and Jean Evans. Passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019