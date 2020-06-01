William "Bill" Feiss
1933 - 2020
William "Bill" Feiss

Bronson - formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Waters of Dillsboro-Ross Manor at age 87. Services will be held privately at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (45211). Entombment will follow at Miamitown Cemetery. Bill was born on January 7, 1933 to Theodore and Anna (Schroeder) Feiss in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a proud Navy veteran and took great pride in his work as a professional driver. William married Shirley on May 28, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Together they loved to dance and were very active with the Dancing Sippers Club in Evandale, Ohio. He loved gardening, landscaping, boating, fishing, cars, and his dogs, Marcy and Cindy. William and Shirley wintered for many years in Foley, Alabama and created countless fond memories at Lake Namakagon in Wisconson. He is survived by his brother Wally (Toots) Meyer and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents Theodore and Anna, and his siblings Dorothy (Bill) Meyn, Marge (Ray) Walter, and Ted (living Stella) Feiss. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Association of American Veterans. Neidhardminges.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
