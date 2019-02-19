|
William Francis Huwel
Cincinnati - Bill passed away on February 15, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 80. Bill is survived and missed by his wife of 59 years, Shirley D. Huwel; daughters Jacqueline Duccilli (Steve) and Amy Huwel; grandchildren Elizabeth and Sam Duccilli; and numerous cousins and friends who will miss him greatly. Visitation at St. Clare Church, 1443 Ceder Ave., 45224 on Thursday, February 21 from 10 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Linden Grove School (where Sam graduated), 4122 Myrtle Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019