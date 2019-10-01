Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude Church
Bridgetown, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
Bridgetown, OH
1923 - 2019
William Frank Stecher Obituary
William Frank Stecher

Green Township - Aug 10, 1923-Sept 28, 2019. William was a faithful husband and devoted father to their four children, Ken and Carol (Metzler) Stecher, Doug and Cheryl (Stecher) Hayden,Tom and Anita (DiMuzio) Stecher and Dan and Ann (Stecher) Thoma. Margaret (Fluegemann) Stecher has preceded William in death in 2014. They were married January 19, 1946 after William returned from serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII. William leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 18 great- grand children. William passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Visitation Thursday, Oct 3 from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Jude Church (Bridgetown) In Lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the St. Jude School Education Fund.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
