William "Bill" Gerhardt, MD
Cincinnati - William John "Bill" Gerhardt MD, 91, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on Feb. 5, 2020. Dr. Bill was a beloved Westside Pediatrician who cared for over 7500 newborns, children & adolescents during his career. Dr. Gerhardt was born in Cinti. on June 30, 1928, the first child of William Jacob Gerhardt and Eleonora Gerhardt (nee Yalen). He was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother John Y. Gerhardt, and his devoted and supportive wife of 56 years, Ruth Mae Gerhardt (nee Moak). He was the devoted father of David W. (Jody) of Flat Rock, NC, Richard P. (Dawn) of Madras, OR & Timothy D. (Annamarie Borich) of Cinti., loving grandfather of Braden (Kasi), Andrew (Kim), Nathan (Nuka), Jasper (Tayler), Aurora and Willow, loving great grandfather of Hadley, Hollis, Celestine and Didier & uncle of Jill Orobello (the late Dr. Peter), John Gerhardt (Monica) and Dan Moak (Jennifer).Friends may greet the family Sat., Feb. 22, 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at the Evangelical Community Church, 2191 Struble Rd., Cinti. 45231. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evangelical Community Church, 2192 Springdale Rd., Cinti. 45231, City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton, Cinti. 45214 or Life Forward Pregnancy Care of Cinti., 2415 Auburn, Cinti. 45219. For complete obituary see www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020