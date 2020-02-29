|
|
William H. Bayer
Mt. Carmel - William Harvey "Bill" Bayer, 93, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born August 18, 1926 in Cincinnati, son of the late William Atkins and Grace Ann Hill Bayer. He was married to his beloved late wife, Clara "Jennie" Edgington Bayer for 64 years, who passed away in 2012. Bill honorably served his county in the United States Army during WWII. He was an active, involved member of Mt. Carmel American Legion Post #72 and the Oakley Masonic Lodge #668. Bill retired from Cincy Bell as a Supply Supervisor after 36 years. He enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering in many activities and organizations. He is survived by his children, Bill Bayer and Tina (Darrell) Swinson; grandchildren, Aaron, Matthew, Jesse, Nathan and Seth; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Grace Ann, Erin, Avery, Ellie, Cooper and Kobi. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM, until the time of the Masonic service and funeral service at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville where military graveside service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tunnel2Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020