Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Bayer


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
William H. Bayer Obituary
William H. Bayer

Mt. Carmel - William Harvey "Bill" Bayer, 93, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born August 18, 1926 in Cincinnati, son of the late William Atkins and Grace Ann Hill Bayer. He was married to his beloved late wife, Clara "Jennie" Edgington Bayer for 64 years, who passed away in 2012. Bill honorably served his county in the United States Army during WWII. He was an active, involved member of Mt. Carmel American Legion Post #72 and the Oakley Masonic Lodge #668. Bill retired from Cincy Bell as a Supply Supervisor after 36 years. He enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering in many activities and organizations. He is survived by his children, Bill Bayer and Tina (Darrell) Swinson; grandchildren, Aaron, Matthew, Jesse, Nathan and Seth; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Grace Ann, Erin, Avery, Ellie, Cooper and Kobi. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM, until the time of the Masonic service and funeral service at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville where military graveside service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tunnel2Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -