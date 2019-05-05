|
|
William H. Carr
Sharonville - William Hawley Carr, beloved husband of nearly 60 years to Jean Carr (née Ousley). Loving father of David H. (the late Krissy) Carr and Elizabeth (Dennis) Kiser. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Noah Kiser. Dear brother of the late Robert J. Carr. Bill passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at age 88. He will be dearly missed. Celebration of Life details may be found at www.springgrove.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Sharonville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019