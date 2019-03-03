|
William H. Miller III
Wyoming, OH - Miller, William H. III "Will" age 66, of Wyoming, OH passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Chattanooga, TN on December 8, 1952 to the late William Henry and Jesse Miller. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold. Will is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sara Kurtz; son, Christian Kurtz (Brooke) Miller; daughter, Justine Tess (Michael) Miller; siblings, Marilyn (Earl), Janis (Gary), Nancylee (Kenneth), and Robert (Josie); and a host of other family members and friends. Will was a talented artist and creative force, and worked his whole career in graphic design. He enjoyed restoring furniture, cycling, music, and hosting friends. Will leaves behind a legacy of kindness and compassion, and was an inspiration to all those who were close to him. www.AraCremationCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019