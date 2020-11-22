1/1
William H. "Bill" Schmitz
William H. "Bill" Schmitz

Mt. Healthy - formerly of New Richmond Ohio passed away, peacefully on Thursday Nov. 12 at the age of 79, after a brief illness, in loving care of his daughter and son-in-law. Eternally devoted husband of 50 years of the late Sue Schmitz. Dad, mentor, and friend of Joe (Celeste), David (Lance), and Kris (Mark) Lankford. Proud Granddad of Justin (Amanda) Lankford, Madison (Monica) Griffin, Adam Schmitz, Paige (Dakota) Reed, and Tori (fiancé David Dodds) Lankford and Great-Granddad of Alayna, Sylas, Knox, and Tristan. Preceded in death by brothers John "Hansi" and Henry. Dad was a lifelong lover of music who played his 45s and LPs every day of his life. He retired from P&G in 1994. Services to be announced at a later date.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
