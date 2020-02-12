Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
William Settle
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3223 Linwood Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3223 Linwood Ave.
Friday, IL
- - SETTLE, William H. IV, beloved husband of the late JoAnn (nee Reynolds) Settle. Devoted father of William H. (Susan) Settle V, Patrick T. (Carla) Settle, Michael J. (Anne) Settle, and Peter J. (Krista) Settle. Loving grandfather of Billy (Courtney), Katie (Bill), Sean, Tracy (Katie), Ben (Carly), Brad, Thomas, Laura, Maggie, Katerina, Sophia, Peter, and Nicola. Caring great-grandfather of Will, Evelyn, Olivia, Eva, Liam, Mary, Lula, Josie, Bobby, and Bernie. William is also leaving behind his loyal caregivers Arletha Phillips and Marsha Greene. Friday, February 10, 2020. Friends may visit the church at 9:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Christ the King Church, 3223 Linwood Ave., Friday, February 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, 45203. Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral home, Mt. Lookout, serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
