William "Bill" Hale
William "Bill" Hale

Hale, William "Bill" Randall. beloved husband of the late Joyce Helen Hale (nee Wilhoit), loving father of Randall Scott Hale and John David (Lisa Rae) Hale, proud "Pappy" of Tori, Alli, Will, Eliza, JD, Josh and Josie.

Bill passed peacefully on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 86 years of age. A visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Thursday, September 17th from 5 until time of service at 7 PM. A brief service will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home Friday, September 18th at 11am followed by interment service at West Chester Township Cemetery, 6425 West Chester Rd. West Chester, OH 45069. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
