William Hargis
West Chester - William Michael "Mike" Hargis, beloved husband of Debi Hargis (nee Bell). Loving father of Tysha (Jake) Taulbee and Jessica Hargis. Caring grandfather of Kara and Jacob Taulbee. Born in Somerset, Ky, son of William and Lucille Hargis. Brother and best bud of Gary (Geselle) Hargis. Loved, and loved by, numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, and many friends. Mike loved all kinds of music, sports of all sorts (especially KY Wildcats) and throwing (and winning) darts with his Thursday Thunder buddies. Mike retired from Lakota Local School District. Passed away August 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Memorial funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd. Liberty Twp., OH 45044 at 4 p.m. followed by a memorial visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.