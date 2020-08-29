1/1
William Hargis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hargis

West Chester - William Michael "Mike" Hargis, beloved husband of Debi Hargis (nee Bell). Loving father of Tysha (Jake) Taulbee and Jessica Hargis. Caring grandfather of Kara and Jacob Taulbee. Born in Somerset, Ky, son of William and Lucille Hargis. Brother and best bud of Gary (Geselle) Hargis. Loved, and loved by, numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, and many friends. Mike loved all kinds of music, sports of all sorts (especially KY Wildcats) and throwing (and winning) darts with his Thursday Thunder buddies. Mike retired from Lakota Local School District. Passed away August 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Memorial funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd. Liberty Twp., OH 45044 at 4 p.m. followed by a memorial visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved