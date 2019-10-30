|
|
William "Bill" Innis
College Hill - William "Bill" Innis. Beloved husband of Karren Besly Innis for 21 years. Devoted father of Rebekka Innis and Daniel Innis. Loving uncle of Mary Lois (Jeffery) and Terry. Also survived by a great-niece, Meredith. Bill passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Member of Lifespring Christian Church and the Local American Council of the Blind. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 11:15 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 12 Noon at Lifespring Christian Church, 1373 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Inurnment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019