Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
William J. "Bill" Goedde Obituary
William "Bill" J. Goedde

Cincinnati - William "Bill" J. Goedde, 82 passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

He was a native of Cincinnati and a retired teacher for the Mt. Healthy School System. Bill played football and baseball at EKU and played senior softball into his late 70s. He was a member of the Cincinnati Softball Hall of Fame and Senior Softball Hall of Fame. He was a top pitcher and won several MVP, defensive and offensive awards. He played on several local and national championship teams. He was an avid sports fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his son Billy Goedde. Survivors include his wife the former Alison Tabor, sons Todd Goedde (Karen) and Mark Goedde (Lori), daughter Missy Minks, stepson Grant Patton (Ellie), grandchildren Amanda Winchell (Steven), Devyn Goedde, Caroline, Ellie, Leo and Luke Mink, Libby Goedde, Braden, McKenna and Briella Goedde, Landon and Callan Patton and three great grandchildren Emerson, Riley and Raelin.

Funeral service 11 AM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., Louisville, KY, with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Sunday and 10 to 11 AM Monday.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 29, 2019
