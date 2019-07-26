Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
Mt. Healthy - William J Kircher (Bill) passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 92 years. Bill left the love of his life, wife Joyce (Gutzwiller), married 67 years; children Carol (Jim) Boerger, Jim (Cheryl) Kircher, Kathy Kircher, and Dave (Linda) Kircher. Bill's grandchildren are Brad (Michelle) and Dan (Laura) Boerger, Kevin and Jamie Kircher, Katie (Kevin) Siefker, Angela (Brian) Siefert, Caroline, Michael, and Brian Spencer, and Bruce and Georgia Kircher. Bill's great grandchildren are Thomas, Ben, Summer, Molly, and Lydia Boerger, Declan, Benjamin, and Luke Siefert, and Korinne and Kourtney Siefker. Bill's parents were William C. and Theresa (Tess) (Keller) Kircher. Bill worked at General Electric for almost 40 years and was a long term resident of Mt Healthy and a member of Assumption parish. In addition to Joyce and his family, Bill's passions included woodworking and tinkering in his garage. His beautifully restored 1928 Chevrolet is on display at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Visitation will be held at the Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from July 26 to July 28, 2019
