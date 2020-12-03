1/1
William J. Listermann
Liberty Twp. - 84, passed away December 2, 2020. Devoted husband of 58 years to Beverly Ann (nee Bush), beloved father of Vicki (David) Whyle, Debbie (Kevin) Petersen, Cindy (Paul) Groh and Bill Listermann, grandfather of Vanessa Strunk, Jay (Gabi Holtgrefe) Whyle and Zak Whyle, Jared (Hayley Littlejohn) Howe, Ashley (Dr. Erik Olsen) Ulm, Tyler and Kristina Ulm and great-grandfather of Emma, Lily, Piper, Xander and Bella Whyle, Xavier Fantauzzi, Violet Howe and the late Ava Whyle, dear brother of the late Nancy and Joey Listermann and brother-in-law of Walter (Dominga) Bush. Visitation at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp, OH 45011 on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. To share a story or send condolences, visit MuellerfuneralS.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
