WIlliam J. Mathews Sr.
1945 - 2020
WIlliam J. Mathews Sr.

Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Mary Mathews (Nee McMahon). Loving father of William J. Mathews Jr., John Mathews and Jennifer (Joe) Stephens and Maria Mathews. Devoted grandfather of Otis and Pearl Stephens. Dear brother of Suzanne (Leo) Kammerer and Marilyn (Bill) Pellman. Also survived by his many nephews, nieces, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his children and sisters on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 75 years of age. Bill never lost his enthusiasm for life. Battling stage IV cancer for over eight years, showed his strength and determination. Bill will be remembered for his commitment to family, tenacious attitude, and delightfully peculiar sense of humor. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cincinnati Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
SEP
11
Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
