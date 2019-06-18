Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 North Bend Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 North Bend Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. "Bill" Moran Obituary
William "Bill" J. Moran

Cincinnati - Willliam "Bill" J. Moran, beloved husband of the late Zella (nee Stephens) Moran. Devoted father of Carol (Jim) Geyer. Loving grandfather of Bill (Michael) Geyer and Greg (Erin) Geyer. Brother of the late Thomas R. Moran Jr. Uncle of Pat Moran and Mickey Moran. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Road on Thursday (June 20) from 10:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now