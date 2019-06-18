|
|
William "Bill" J. Moran
Cincinnati - Willliam "Bill" J. Moran, beloved husband of the late Zella (nee Stephens) Moran. Devoted father of Carol (Jim) Geyer. Loving grandfather of Bill (Michael) Geyer and Greg (Erin) Geyer. Brother of the late Thomas R. Moran Jr. Uncle of Pat Moran and Mickey Moran. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Road on Thursday (June 20) from 10:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019