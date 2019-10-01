|
William J. Wentz
Cincinnati - William Justin Wentz Sr., beloved husband of 61 years to Barbara Ann Wentz and wonderful son to the late Charles and Vera Wentz. Brother to Peter William Wentz. Loving father of Catherine (Wesley), Theresa (Kerry), Buzzy, David, Patricia (Scott), Michael (Jerri), and Holly. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Caroline, Abby, Lydia, Noah, Nicholas, Zoe, Sophie, Emily, Regan, and Hayden. Great grandfather to Wesley Brooks Oldroyd. Born in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Brooklyn Tech considered one of the most prestigious and selective public high schools in the country. Enlisted in the Navy and served as a radio operator aboard seaplanes during the Korean War as a morse code translator. A graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, NY with a degree in hotel management. He rose up the ranks within the food industry from manager of The Black Sheep Club in Atlanta, Ga to regional Vice President of ARA Food Services residing in Cincinnati, OH where he has enjoyed his retirement. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed golf and watching his family excel in sports and musical performances. He had an admiration and love for his wife Barbara that could never be duplicated. He was the best father that you could ever ask for. Bill passed away on Sept. 28 at the age of 86. The funeral will be this Wednesday, Oct. 2nd with visitation starting at 9:00 am and mass at 10:30 am at All Saints Church 8939 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45236. www.ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019