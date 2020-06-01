William James Binole



William James Binole, beloved uncle and nephew, devoted brother and son, cherished cousin and friend, passed away in his home in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 25, 2020 from colon cancer. He was 62.



Bill was born in Clinton, Indiana, the first child of William and Katherine Binole. As a kid, nearby family provided constant entertainment. He loved riding in the back of Uncle Jimmy's pick-up truck, climbing trees to pick green apples in Grandma Farm's yard, and scaling what seemed like a mountain in Aunt Mary's backyard. There were Friday night dinners at Grandma Zita's, eating in front of the TV in the living room with his sister while his mom and dad helped out at the family restaurant at the back of the house. He loved the outdoors and grew up riding bikes, playing baseball, fishing in local ponds and creeks and hunting in the woods, often with his Uncle Don or his pals Freddy and Victor.



When Bill was 10, his dad's work took the family East, first to New Jersey and then upstate New York. He made lifelong friends in both places and engaged in a myriad of activities—playing football and street hockey, building miniature rockets, caring for his treasured beagle, Radar, and tooling around in his firethorn red Camaro.



He attended Indiana State University during the Larry Bird years. He would visit family often on the weekends, perfecting apple pies with one grandma and making veal and spaghetti, a Binole's restaurant signature dish, with the other. He claimed to be the only family member to have mastered Grandma Zita's famous red sauce and meatballs, for which there are no actual recipes. As luck would have it, he graduated during the recession of the 1980s. He took the opportunity to pursue more coursework and found his professional passion - coding and computers.



He was a dedicated worker and ended his career in Cincinnati, where he was last employed as a senior software engineer.



When not at work, Bill loved to fish, hunt, cook and ski. He perfected chocolate and apple pies, baking them at his sister's house in Portland, Ore., where he celebrated Christmas, arguably his favorite time of year. He truly was Santa to his niece and nephew there and a stickler for holiday traditions. He also loved the 4th of July, which he spent with his adopted Ohio family, the Simpkins. They were there to see Bill bag a 14-point buck, and again when he caught a 20-pound pike on a fly-in fishing trip to Ontario. Both hung proudly on his trophy wall.



Bill is survived by his mother, Katherine Binole of Burnsville, Minn.; his two sisters, Lisa Binole, of Mexico City, Mexico, and Gina Binole, of Portland, his nieces, Sophia and Annie Gonzalez and Olivia Miller, his nephew, Brando Miller, his brother-in-law Brian Miller and his adopted family whose kids also called him uncle: Dave, Heather, Bonnie, Erin and Owen Simpkins of Hillsboro, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, William Martin Binole.



Burial and memorial services are pending due to the ongoing pandemic, but likely will take place in the fall at Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute, Indiana.









