1/
William James Kroth Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William James Kroth Jr.

On October 29th, William James Kroth Jr., loving husband, father of four, and grandfather to three, passed away. Bill fought a long hard battle with multiple myeloma and succumbed to cancer at the age of 73.

Bill was born on February 15th, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William Kroth Sr. and Eleanor Kroth. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra Ann Lottman (nee).

He received his undergraduate degree from Xavier University and his Masters in physics from the Ohio State University. He was a cherished alumni of both universities. . Bill was a sales professional for 39 years including 37 years at Procter and Gamble but his true passion was coaching basketball.

Bill and Sandy raised three daughters, Cindy, Julie and Brittany and a son, Jeff as well as two son in laws, Benjamin Corbin and Jeffrey Steinberg. He was a loving grandparent to Piper, Dylan and Beckham.

There will be a virtual celebration of life for Bill on Sunday November 22nd at 12pm eastern. Please contact jeffkroth@yahoo.com for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved