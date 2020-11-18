William James Kroth Jr.
On October 29th, William James Kroth Jr., loving husband, father of four, and grandfather to three, passed away. Bill fought a long hard battle with multiple myeloma and succumbed to cancer at the age of 73.
Bill was born on February 15th, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William Kroth Sr. and Eleanor Kroth. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra Ann Lottman (nee).
He received his undergraduate degree from Xavier University and his Masters in physics from the Ohio State University. He was a cherished alumni of both universities. . Bill was a sales professional for 39 years including 37 years at Procter and Gamble but his true passion was coaching basketball.
Bill and Sandy raised three daughters, Cindy, Julie and Brittany and a son, Jeff as well as two son in laws, Benjamin Corbin and Jeffrey Steinberg. He was a loving grandparent to Piper, Dylan and Beckham.
There will be a virtual celebration of life for Bill on Sunday November 22nd at 12pm eastern. Please contact jeffkroth@yahoo.com for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.