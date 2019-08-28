Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
710 Goshen Road
Goshen, OH
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
William "Bill" Jones


1943 - 2019
William "Bill" Jones Obituary
William "Bill" Jones

Goshen, OH - William "Bill" Jones, 75, passed away on August 24, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital. He was very active with Goshen United Methodist Church where he was a tutor with the Goshen Wiz Kids Program. He loved spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He enjoyed taking vacations especially going on cruises. Bill was preceded in death by a Son, Michael W. Jones; Father, Walter C. Jones and Brothers, Walter Jones and Kenny Jones. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 54 years, Mary T. Jones; Children, Lisa Carmack, Robb (Lisa) Jones, Michelle (Bryan) Wells and Bill (Kristy ) Jones; Mother, Bertha Jones; Sisters, Jean Keillor, Linda Walker, Merry Leyes and Kim Malin; Brothers, Keith Jones, Matt Jones, Mike Jones and Derek Jones; 13 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. A visitation will take place at Goshen United Methodist Church 6710 Goshen Road Goshen, OH 45122 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10 am until the Service at 11 am. Memorials to: Goshen United Methodist Church or Goshen Wiz Kids Program, located at the Church. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
