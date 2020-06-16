William "Bill" Kennedy, Jr.
Cincinnati - William "Bill" E. Kennedy, Jr. beloved husband of Sue Kennedy for 46 years. Loving father of Michael (Elizabeth) Kennedy, Maryann (Christopher) Dalton. Devoted G-pa of Kennedy, Megan, Lauren, and Zach. Cherished brother of Marilyn Smith and Kathleen (Robert) Emerson. Dear uncle and great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 69. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245. Memorial Donation may be given to St. Thomas More Church. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.