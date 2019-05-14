Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
William L. Olson


1934 - 2019
William L. Olson Obituary
William L. Olson

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Mary Olson; Devoted father of Tim (Suzette) Olson, Joe (Susan) Olson, Becky (David) Todd, Danny Olson, and Ann Marie (Duane) Shannon; Grandpa of Stephanie, Alexandra, Lizzie, Eric, Joshua, Adam, Ryan, Justin, Savannah, and Nicholas; Great - grandpa of 10; Brother of Geda, Vera, Janet, and the late Mary, Wyona, Leroy, Joyce, and Mike;Passed away Friday May, 10, 2019, Age 84 years; Resident of Cincinnati; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Milford 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Thursday May 16, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Private inurnment will be at a later date. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 14, 2019
